Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $827,370,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $154,517,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,163 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $92,192,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 88.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,331,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,500,686. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.