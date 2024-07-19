Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,304 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $7,061,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836 shares during the period. 10.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:SJT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.10. 105,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,298. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $4.73. The firm has a market cap of $191.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.86. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $8.21.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.11 million during the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 89.64% and a return on equity of 715.03%.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

(Free Report)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest in Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net-producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.