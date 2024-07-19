Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,777 Shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Revvity were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Revvity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Revvity alerts:

Revvity Stock Performance

Revvity stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,931. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.80, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.40. Revvity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.50 and a 12-month high of $131.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Revvity Announces Dividend

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Revvity’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Revvity in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Revvity in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Revvity to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revvity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Revvity

About Revvity

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.