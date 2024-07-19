Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 36,900 Shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) by 65.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,900 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monroe Capital were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCC. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 1,471.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 150,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 140,593 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 77,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 53,971 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 54,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 34,747 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the period.

Monroe Capital Stock Performance

Shares of MRCC stock remained flat at $7.47 during trading hours on Friday. 5,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,603. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33. Monroe Capital Co. has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement

Monroe Capital ( NASDAQ:MRCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Monroe Capital had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $15.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is currently 10,010.01%.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

