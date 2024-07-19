Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,288 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,288 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSM. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MSM traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.25. The company had a trading volume of 51,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,851. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.05 and a 52-week high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.33. The firm had revenue of $979.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.10 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 4,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $413,271.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,086.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

