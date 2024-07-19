Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,361 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,361 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,048,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 895.1% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,988,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,354 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,205,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,851 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,129,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,178,000 after acquiring an additional 941,676 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $8,867,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

IRT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.03. 189,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,401,156. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.28. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $19.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -635.45, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2,132.62%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

