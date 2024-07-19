Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $230,000 Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 533 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco Price Performance

WSO stock traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $498.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,646. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $479.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.87. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.58 and a 12-month high of $520.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $2.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WSO. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.25.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

