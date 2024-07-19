Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $483,000 Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,305,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,077,000 after acquiring an additional 186,629 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,093,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 54,687 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,058,000 after purchasing an additional 31,581 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 679,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,338,000 after purchasing an additional 180,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.50.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded down $3.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.67. 160,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,198. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.50. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $96.86 and a twelve month high of $128.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.47 per share, with a total value of $113,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,018.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

