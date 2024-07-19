Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 629.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4,472.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.98. 91,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,545. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52 week low of $63.15 and a 52 week high of $90.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.56 million, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.60.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

