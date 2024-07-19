KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.93 and last traded at $24.96. 7,414 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 4,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF stock. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 91,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,000. KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of LifePro Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. LifePro Asset Management owned about 18.35% of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF

The KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (KHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to primarily high-yield bonds from the Asia-Pacific. KHYB was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is managed by KraneShares.

