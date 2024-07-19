KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR) Shares Up 0.2%

KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.12 and last traded at $22.12. 213 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.07.

KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average is $21.06.

About KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF

The KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF (OBOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected, tier-weighted index of companies likely to benefit from China’s One Belt, One Road initiative. OBOR was launched on Sep 7, 2017 and is managed by KraneShares.

