Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Trading Up 13.5%

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.49.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

