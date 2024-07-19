Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,058 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.79.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $41.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $40.93 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 13.99%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

