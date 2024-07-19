Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $85.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LSCC has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.09.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 3.2 %

LSCC opened at $58.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.42. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $51.96 and a 52 week high of $98.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $140.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 31.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $2,253,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $2,253,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,037,564.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total transaction of $92,504.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at $900,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,529. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 64,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 16.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.