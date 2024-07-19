Lear (NYSE:LEA) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $117.01 and last traded at $117.50. 203,674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 648,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.11.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lear from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com cut Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Lear from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.22.

Lear Trading Down 4.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.88.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.14. Lear had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

In other Lear news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $296,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lear news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $296,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth $79,611,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lear by 970.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 540,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,373,000 after buying an additional 490,324 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Lear by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 981,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,595,000 after buying an additional 391,949 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Lear by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,067,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,796,000 after buying an additional 380,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Lear by 196.7% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 319,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,239,000 after buying an additional 211,574 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

