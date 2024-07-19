Ledyard National Bank Has $66.86 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,151,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,177 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 6.5% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $66,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,543,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,795,000 after acquiring an additional 85,304 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,134,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,242,000 after acquiring an additional 147,981 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,252,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,702,000 after buying an additional 518,671 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,434,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,828,000 after buying an additional 134,285 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,514,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,304,000 after buying an additional 715,487 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.72. 1,047,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,647. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.90 and its 200-day moving average is $56.54. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $60.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

