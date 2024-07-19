Ledyard National Bank Has $7.92 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.2 %

HON traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $217.67. 2,165,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $220.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on HON. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.63.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

