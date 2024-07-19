Ledyard National Bank Sells 11,253 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,253 shares during the quarter. Kroger comprises about 1.7% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Kroger were worth $17,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KR. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Kroger by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kroger by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,647,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,175,000 after acquiring an additional 115,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $1,693,450.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,298 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,582.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $1,693,450.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,582.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,889.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $54.81. 3,254,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,235,959. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $58.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.59%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kroger to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

