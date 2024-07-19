Ledyard National Bank Sells 5,143 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 69.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,143 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total transaction of $18,286,320.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $71,009,121.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.10.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $5.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.95. 2,067,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,411,746. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $210.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

