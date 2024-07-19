Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Sets New 12-Month High at $152.80

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $152.80 and last traded at $152.15, with a volume of 64663 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Leidos from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.83.

Leidos Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 65.00, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.36.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $131,836.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 8.7% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 251.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.0% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the second quarter valued at $4,486,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 57.3% during the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 14,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

