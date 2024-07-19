Leslie (Les) Davis Purchases 155,556 Shares of Black Cat Syndicate Limited (ASX:BC8) Stock

Black Cat Syndicate Limited (ASX:BC8 – Get Free Report) insider Leslie (Les) Davis bought 155,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.34 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,422.37 ($35,420.52).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Black Cat Syndicate Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Australia. It holds 100% interest in the Kalgoorlie East gold project, covers an area of approximately 800 square kilometers located to the east of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; the Coyote gold operation project located in the Tanami gold region; and the Paulsens gold operation project located in the Ashburton Basin in the Eastern Pilbara region.

