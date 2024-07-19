Leslie (Les) Davis Purchases 155,556 Shares of Black Cat Syndicate Limited (ASX:BC8) Stock

Black Cat Syndicate Limited (ASX:BC8 – Get Free Report) insider Leslie (Les) Davis bought 155,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.34 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,422.37 ($35,420.52).
Black Cat Syndicate Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
About Black Cat Syndicate
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Black Cat Syndicate
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Black Cat Syndicate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Cat Syndicate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.