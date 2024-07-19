Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Trading 9.5% Higher

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) was up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.92. Approximately 2,093,724 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 3,769,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LESL shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.25 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $6.40 to $5.15 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.74.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LESL

Leslie’s Stock Down 30.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $522.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.69 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leslie’s

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Leslie’s by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,858,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,845,000 after buying an additional 201,082 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Leslie’s by 12.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,519,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,375,000 after buying an additional 500,292 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Leslie’s by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,633,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,201,000 after buying an additional 404,635 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Leslie’s by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,116,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,097,000 after buying an additional 492,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $310,000.

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.