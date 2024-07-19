Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Liberty Energy’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:LBRT traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,242,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,615. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74. Liberty Energy has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.22%.

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 4,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $91,897.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 785,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,497,199.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 4,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $91,897.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 785,207 shares in the company, valued at $16,497,199.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $1,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,213,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,892,824.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,731. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

