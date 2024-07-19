Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

Liberty Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

LBRT opened at $22.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.01. Liberty Energy has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $24.75.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liberty Energy news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,985,394.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 170,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,727. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 259,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,985,394.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,000 shares of company stock worth $3,932,731 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

