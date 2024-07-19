Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.
Liberty Energy Stock Up 1.6 %
LBRT opened at $22.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.01. Liberty Energy has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $24.75.
Liberty Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Liberty Energy
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Liberty Energy news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,985,394.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 170,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,727. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 259,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,985,394.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,000 shares of company stock worth $3,932,731 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Liberty Energy
Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Energy
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Why These 4 AI Stocks Are Must-Watch for 2024 Investors
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Pharma Leader Beats on Earnings, But Shares Fall
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Oracle Pulls Back After Musk Deal Falls Through, Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.