Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,660,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the June 15th total of 6,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.
Liberty Global stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.12.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 37.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%.
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
