Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,660,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the June 15th total of 6,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 6.1% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 9.1% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Liberty Global by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 171,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 37.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

