LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Gap Up to $5.50

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.50, but opened at $5.62. LifeStance Health Group shares last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 34,881 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LFST

LifeStance Health Group Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $300.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.02 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paula Cipollone sold 48,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $348,567.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,186.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paula Cipollone sold 48,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $348,567.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,186.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Danish J. Qureshi sold 150,000 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $781,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 439,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,200.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,087,716 shares of company stock worth $24,010,444. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.