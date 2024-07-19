Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM) vs. North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) Head to Head Survey

Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM – Get Free Report) and North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lifezone Metals and North American Palladium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifezone Metals $1.48 million N/A -$363.88 million N/A N/A North American Palladium $306.17 million 2.88 $91.96 million N/A N/A

North American Palladium has higher revenue and earnings than Lifezone Metals.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifezone Metals 0 0 4 0 3.00 North American Palladium 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lifezone Metals and North American Palladium, as reported by MarketBeat.

Lifezone Metals currently has a consensus target price of $14.17, indicating a potential upside of 75.55%. Given Lifezone Metals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lifezone Metals is more favorable than North American Palladium.

Volatility and Risk

Lifezone Metals has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, North American Palladium has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lifezone Metals and North American Palladium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifezone Metals N/A N/A N/A North American Palladium 35.18% 24.49% 20.79%

Summary

North American Palladium beats Lifezone Metals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lifezone Metals

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company's products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania. The company is based in Ramsey, Isle of Man.

About North American Palladium

North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

