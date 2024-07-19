Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,239,390 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 3,021,563 shares.The stock last traded at $0.98 and had previously closed at $0.98.

LILM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Lilium in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LILM. Financial Designs Corp purchased a new position in Lilium in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Lilium in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lilium during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Lilium during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. 8.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lilium N.V. engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It also provides aircraft manufacturer services, including training services, maintenance operations, material management and global distribution, flight operations support, ground service equipment, and digital solutions.

