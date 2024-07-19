Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Trading Down 24%

Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 24% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.34. 195,950 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 204,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Eight Capital decreased their target price on Lion One Metals from C$3.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

Lion One Metals Trading Down 21.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.77, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.09 million for the quarter. Lion One Metals had a negative net margin of 281.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lion One Metals Limited will post 0.0199784 EPS for the current year.

Lion One Metals Company Profile

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. The company's principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,613 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.

