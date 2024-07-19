Loop Capital Cuts JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target to $16.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.19% from the stock’s previous close.

JELD has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JELD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.97. The company had a trading volume of 29,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.61 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.32.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $959.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.62 million. Research analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 790.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.