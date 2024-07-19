LoopUp Group (LON:LOOP) Trading 27.3% Higher

LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 27.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01). 1,336,858 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,533,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).

LoopUp Group Trading Up 27.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.36.

About LoopUp Group

LoopUp Group plc provides cloud communications platform for business-critical external and specialist communications in the United Kingdom, the European Union, North America, and internationally. The company offers cloud telephony services, including fully managed direct routing solution for Microsoft Teams calling; conferencing solutions for remote meetings; and managed events calls services.

