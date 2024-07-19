Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 372 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.30% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $7,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $5,361,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 13.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 177,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,090,000 after acquiring an additional 20,510 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,396,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,578,000 after acquiring an additional 828,390 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,884,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 241,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,050,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.57.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMN stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $57.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.99 and its 200-day moving average is $61.26. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.74 and a fifty-two week high of $112.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $820.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.54 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.39%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

