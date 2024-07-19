Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 3,934 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $51,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 53.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th.

Insider Activity at White Mountains Insurance Group

In other news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,003,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,856,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,275,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of WTM remained flat at $1,724.84 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,036. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $1,401.01 and a one year high of $1,899.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,760.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,723.24.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $86.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.