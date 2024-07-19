Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Holdings in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 860,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Bridge Investment Group were worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,261,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,339,000 after buying an additional 206,840 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth $460,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. 52.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRDG traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.34. The company had a trading volume of 81,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,523. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Bridge Investment Group Increases Dividend

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $79.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.31 million. Equities analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. This is a positive change from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -199.99%.

Bridge Investment Group Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

