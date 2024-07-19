Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys New Shares in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 37,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,939,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,174,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 228,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after buying an additional 41,189 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 160,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Montrose Environmental Group

In related news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 12,500 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $581,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,637 shares in the company, valued at $14,726,786.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Montrose Environmental Group Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MEG traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.95. 794,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,430. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 1.88. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.96 and a one year high of $49.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.28.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $155.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Monday.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

