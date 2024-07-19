Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 68.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,309 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 195,455 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $45,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,700,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,667 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $133,440,000 after purchasing an additional 41,164 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 267.3% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 63.8% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,855 shares of company stock worth $16,063,203 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $603.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $5.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $551.00. 2,596,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,471,419. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $509.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $532.18. The stock has a market cap of $244.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.60, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

