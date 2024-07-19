Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Rogco LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SYK. BTIG Research raised their target price on Stryker from $369.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.05.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $9.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $340.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,350,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,368. The stock has a market cap of $129.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.17.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.