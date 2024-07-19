Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 221.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,113,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 767,189 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.37% of CMS Energy worth $67,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Tobam boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2,432.3% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMS traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,817,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,846. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $63.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.80%.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,027 shares of company stock valued at $365,651 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

