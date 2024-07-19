Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $32.03 Million Stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $32,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 345.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

HLNE traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.89. 261,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a one year low of $78.66 and a one year high of $145.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.67.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $176.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.72 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLNE shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.29.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

