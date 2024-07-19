Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $33.14 Million in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,995,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,139,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.63% of StoneCo as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its stake in StoneCo by 10.5% in the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 3,681,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,157,000 after buying an additional 350,656 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,777,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in StoneCo by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,766,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,884,000 after buying an additional 125,668 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in StoneCo by 17.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,672,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,518,000 after buying an additional 397,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in StoneCo by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,001,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,082,000 after buying an additional 253,276 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on STNE shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Susquehanna cut their price target on StoneCo from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on StoneCo from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.11.

StoneCo Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of STNE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.95. 5,883,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,229,408. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.62.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $623.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.35 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 14.08%. On average, analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About StoneCo

(Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.