Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases Shares of 169,000 Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 169,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.22% of Owens & Minor as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1,240.2% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Stock Up 1.4 %

OMI stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.81. The stock had a trading volume of 684,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,559. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.67, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.52.

Insider Transactions at Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Beck sold 9,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $161,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $40,985.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,201.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Beck sold 9,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $161,184.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,923 shares of company stock valued at $686,911. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OMI shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

