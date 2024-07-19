Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,832 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

MLTX traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $44.74. 201,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,970. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.00. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $35.11 and a 12 month high of $64.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -60.03 and a beta of 1.25.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MLTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

