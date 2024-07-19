Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,905,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,856 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.15% of Verra Mobility worth $47,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,409,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,297 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 1,439.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,707,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,194 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,676,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,659,000 after buying an additional 1,474,740 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,740,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,248,000.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Baldwin sold 9,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $255,074.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,673 shares in the company, valued at $200,572.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Baldwin sold 9,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $255,074.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,572.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $230,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,993 shares of company stock worth $736,974 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRRM traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.04. 707,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,029. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.24, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $30.88.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $209.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.78 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 37.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

