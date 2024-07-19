Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 19,416 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 19,416 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.14% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $40,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,250,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,961,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $690,530,000 after purchasing an additional 369,792 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,227,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 659,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,244,000 after purchasing an additional 183,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 457,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $161,027,000 after acquiring an additional 180,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $24,198,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at $56,063,718.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 0.5 %

WST traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $317.92. 554,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,784. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $310.00 and a one year high of $415.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $330.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.36.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.55%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

