Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 24,764 Shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,764 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta were worth $5,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta during the 4th quarter valued at $1,364,000. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VTMX. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

NYSE:VTMX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.61. The company had a trading volume of 242,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,081. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $28.96 and a 52-week high of $41.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion and a PE ratio of 6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.91. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a net margin of 182.61% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $60.59 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.1549 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.95%.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

