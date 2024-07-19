Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 69,585 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 479,131 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 69,585 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.10% of Commvault Systems worth $48,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $24,134,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,426,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,907,000 after purchasing an additional 144,625 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,298,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,092,000. Finally, Circumference Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth $2,843,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $1,219,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,472.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vivie Lee sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $280,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,549.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Moran sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,219,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,472.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,816 shares of company stock worth $6,613,874 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CVLT traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $121.08. The stock had a trading volume of 182,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,815. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.61. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.70 and a 52-week high of $126.93.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $223.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.00 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 20.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVLT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.29.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

