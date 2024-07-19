Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 749 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.34% of Tetra Tech worth $33,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTEK traded down $2.32 on Friday, reaching $201.98. 206,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,975. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.35 and a 12 month high of $221.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.03.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 21.16%. Tetra Tech's revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.48%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $233.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.60.

In other news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $2,364,234.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,863,313.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

