Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes Position in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 344,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,059,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BASE. Circumference Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the fourth quarter valued at $4,504,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Couchbase by 918.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 107,962 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Couchbase by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,359,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,656,000 after purchasing an additional 97,718 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Couchbase in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,373,000. Finally, Andar Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Couchbase in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BASE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Couchbase from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Couchbase from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Couchbase from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Couchbase Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.88. 244,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,623. Couchbase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.94.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.49% and a negative net margin of 41.66%. The firm had revenue of $51.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.52 million. Equities analysts forecast that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Couchbase

In other news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 10,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $267,208.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 873,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,215,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 10,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $267,208.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 873,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,215,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 18,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $399,127.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,304 shares in the company, valued at $18,859,453.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,695 shares of company stock worth $1,321,153. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Featured Stories

