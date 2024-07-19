Lowland (LON:LWI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $131.50

Lowland (LON:LWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 131.50 ($1.71) and last traded at GBX 129 ($1.67), with a volume of 280801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.69).

Lowland Stock Down 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 127.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 121.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £348.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 650.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Lowland alerts:

Lowland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. Lowland’s payout ratio is presently 3,000.00%.

About Lowland

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.