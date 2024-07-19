Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Price Performance

NASDAQ MCBC opened at $14.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.54. Macatawa Bank has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.08.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 30.56% and a return on equity of 14.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Macatawa Bank will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Macatawa Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Macatawa Bank in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Macatawa Bank by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.